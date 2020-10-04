Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target at $22.78

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoHealth in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

GoHealth stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 1,184,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

