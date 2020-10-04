Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $45.88

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,505 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.