Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $38.80

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,947 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,258,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,148,000 after purchasing an additional 294,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.