Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) PT at $32.04

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

