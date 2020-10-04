Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target at $35.67

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

RCKT opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.13. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

