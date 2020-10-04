Brokerages Set Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target at $7.65

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SLNO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 392,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,242. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

