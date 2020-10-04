Brokers Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

