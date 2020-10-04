Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPY. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,280,000 after buying an additional 2,351,277 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after buying an additional 1,676,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 637,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 390,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

