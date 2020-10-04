Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

