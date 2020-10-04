Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Reaches $29.65 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $19,709.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.01004716 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003431 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

