CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $61.09 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $98,927.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for about $61.09 or 0.00575764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.81 or 0.05276330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

