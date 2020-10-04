CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

CAE opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.52.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

