Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.32.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.