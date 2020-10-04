Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

CALA opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $250.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

