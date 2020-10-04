Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $29,812.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.03289623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.