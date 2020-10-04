Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

