Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.57 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $28.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

NYSE COF traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

