Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.75 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.85 billion and the lowest is $6.57 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $28.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

NYSE COF traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.