CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CABGY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

