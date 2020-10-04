Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $215.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.09.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $222.70 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $242.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 679.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2,309.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

