CashBet Coin (CBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $7.50 and $18.94. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.03 or 0.05285730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.