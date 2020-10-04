Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.19 million and $1,147.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

