Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CSLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.19.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 55.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,375.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,031,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.