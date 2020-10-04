Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CATY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 110.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

