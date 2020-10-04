Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $18.09 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a total market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.38 or 0.05338533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.