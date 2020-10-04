Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) vs. General Environmental Management (NYSE:GEVI) Head to Head Survey

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) and General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

This table compares Charah Solutions and General Environmental Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charah Solutions -6.86% -58.52% -7.67% General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A

24.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Charah Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charah Solutions and General Environmental Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charah Solutions $554.87 million 0.17 -$42.06 million ($0.94) -3.37 General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Environmental Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charah Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charah Solutions and General Environmental Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charah Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 General Environmental Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charah Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.42, indicating a potential downside of 23.76%. Given Charah Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charah Solutions is more favorable than General Environmental Management.

Risk and Volatility

Charah Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Environmental Management has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charah Solutions beats General Environmental Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. This segment also sells recycling of recurring and contracted volumes of coal-fired power generation waste byproducts comprising bottom ash, fly ash, and gypsum byproducts for the use in various industrial purposes. The Maintenance and Technical Services segment provides fossil services, including coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproducts, as well as staffing solutions for coal-fired power generation facilities; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, as well as disposal of flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. This segment also offers nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. Charah Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc. provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators. The company also provides on-site waste treatment systems and environmental incidents and spills cleanup services. It manages the services provided by web-based enterprise software, GEMWare. General Environmental Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Pomona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.