ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, ZB.COM and EXX. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $104,279.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049688 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,698.61 or 1.00208956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, LBank, Coinnest, BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

