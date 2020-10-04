Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.00

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $60,138.97 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 404,857,402 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

