Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $413.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

