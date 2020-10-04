Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. BidaskClub downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Raj Kannan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chiasma by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 88.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,075,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 972,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chiasma by 9.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Chiasma by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the first quarter worth $4,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 292,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

