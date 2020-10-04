Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,295. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

