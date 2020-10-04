CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.