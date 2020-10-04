China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CYD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $738.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61.
China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
