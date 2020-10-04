China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CYD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $738.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 333.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

