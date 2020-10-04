Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $195.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $255,319.44 and $195.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,374,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,028 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

