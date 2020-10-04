Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,550. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,197,551.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 301.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

