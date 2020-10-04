Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.62.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.
In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
