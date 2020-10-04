Citigroup Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SILK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of SILK opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,761 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 608,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $10,092,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

