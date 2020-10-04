Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MT opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

