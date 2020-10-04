Civitas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $124,973.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00384125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018998 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012890 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007128 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,758,036 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.