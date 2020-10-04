CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Environmental Power (NASDAQ:EPGRQ) Financial Comparison

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Environmental Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 68.33%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -272.94% -173.21% -129.01% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Environmental Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $4.53 million 48.46 -$26.12 million N/A N/A Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Environmental Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. Its products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. The company also provides microgrid design and engineering, and project development consulting services; and custom hardware solutions for distributed energy systems that serve military and commercial residential properties. In addition, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting organic material into SynGas, which is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

