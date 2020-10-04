Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $20.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $758.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

