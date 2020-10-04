CoinFi (COFI) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $245,374.62 and $891.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,428,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

