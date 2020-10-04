CoinUs Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CoinUs has a market cap of $212,573.99 and $68.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001964 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001413 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000620 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002711 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.