Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

CLNY stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

In other Colony Capital news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,259.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald M. Sanders acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 845,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,759.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Colony Capital by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,246,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colony Capital by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,620,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

