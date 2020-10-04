ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $36.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,374,245,809 coins and its circulating supply is 12,333,203,982 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

