Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMLEF. CIBC cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $12.50 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cominar REIT from $9.75 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cominar REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS CMLEF remained flat at $$5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

