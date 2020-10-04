Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNCRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 122,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

