Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have commented on COMM shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 2,943,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,654. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Commscope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 4.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Commscope by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

