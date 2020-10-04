Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

