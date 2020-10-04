Comparing 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Marcus & Millichap (NASDAQ:MMI)

1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1847 Goedeker and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marcus & Millichap 1 1 0 0 1.50

1847 Goedeker currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Marcus & Millichap.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Marcus & Millichap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $806.43 million 1.40 $76.93 million $1.95 14.71

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap 7.15% 10.69% 7.84%

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats 1847 Goedeker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.