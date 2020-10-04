Comparing CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Amdocs (OTCMKTS:DOX)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.09 billion 1.90 $479.45 million $4.07 14.13

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CMTSU Liquidation and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $74.40, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 11.71% 15.30% 9.57%

Volatility & Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats CMTSU Liquidation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, autonomous network service assurance, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions to serve financially underserved customer segments; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform focused on contextual and personalized customer engagements. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

